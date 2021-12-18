Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Saturday, becoming the eighth member of the Nets to do so in the past week. The news comes less than 24 hours after the Nets announced that guard Kyrie Irving, who is not vaccinated, would be allowed to play for the team on the road in cities without vaccination mandates.

Other Nets players in the league’s coronavirus protocols include guard James Harden, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge, as well as a few members of the coaching staff, according to Coach Steve Nash.

Durant last played Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, a game in which he dropped 34 points while adding 11 rebounds and eight assists in Brooklyn’s 114-105 victory. Earlier in the week, he expressed his desire for his sidelined teammates to return.

“I hate that my teammates are out,” he told reporters. “I wish everybody was playing.”

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or to record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

Brooklyn, which currently holds the top record in the Eastern Conference, hosts the Orlando Magic in a home game Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

