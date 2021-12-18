GAME OF THE WEEK

PACKERS (10-3) at RAVENS (8-5), 4:25 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

Spread: Packers by 6

Outlook: Atop the marquee: The first-ever meeting between 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and ’20 MVP Aaron Rodgers – presuming Jackson (ankle; iffy) is able to play. Doubts about that (Jackson did not practice Thursday) are why the bet-line is plump, and why I like the Green Bay. Even with the dice roll on Jackson playing, like Ravens to cover, at home, getting almost a touchdown.

Prediction: Packers, 27-23

OTHER GAMES

@Browns (7-6, +1) over Raiders (6-7), 20-17: This game, moved from Saturday to Monday due to COVID issues, is a near pick’-em, but the Browns being home dogs however slightly strikes us an overreaction to Cleveland’s COVID issues. The Browns are stout at home (5-2), and their defense will carry the miniupset vs. reeling Vegas squad on a 1-5 skid.

@Bills (7-6, -10 1/2) over Panthers (5-8), 30-16: So much for Buffalo taking over the AFC East while the Pats faded, right? The Bills aren’t even a playoff lock after three losses in past four games, but should sail comfortably here presuming QB Josh Allen (turf toe) plays as expected.

Cardinals (10-3, -13) over @Lions (1-11-1), 28-16: Arizona rolls into Motown 7-0 on road and will fly home still perfect away after a playoff-clinching win. The Cardinals played Monday night and are missing WR DeAndre Hopkins, but neither will be the difference vs. this foe. I like a home cover, though, by Lions team still playing hard.

@Dolphins (6-7, -9 1/2) over Jets (3-10), 23-18: Have five wins in a row made us trust the Dolphins yet, or are Dolphin fans still waiting for the blindside sucker punch? The hated rival Jets, with Miami a season high 91/2-point favorite, would be the perfect time for the collapse, right? The Dolphins defense is simply overdue an off game, that point spread is feeling awfully big for what I see as a points-shy game.

Cowboys (9-4, -11) over @Giants (4-9), 24-16: The Cowboys clinch the NFC East title with a win if Washington loses. Dallas is on an 8-1 roll in this rivalry, including a 44-20 October win, and even a slumping Dak Prescott can outscore Mike Glennon.

@Eagles (6-7, -8 1/2) over Washington (6-7), 23-21: This game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues. The Eagles are coming off a bye while Washington is hurt by COVID protocols. I like the Eagles at home, but Washington’s stout run defense will limit Philly and keep this close.

@Steelers (6-6-1, +1) over Titans (9-4), 19-16: Tennessee clinches the division title with win if Indy loses, but Pitt will get in the way. The Steelers have a rest edge after playing last Thursday and hope to have top defender T.J. Watt back. Pittsburgh is on a 4-0-1 run at home and has won five straight games as a home dog.

@Jaguars (2-11, -5) over Texans (2-11), 17-14: The most interesting thing about this game is that fired Urban Meyer won’t be a part of it. The sacking should give Jacksonville a little home bump if only because, at these depths, where else you gonna go but up? But Houston is on 7-0 run in series and an upset would not surprise.

@Broncos (7-6, -2 1/2) over Bengals (7-6), 24-20: A huge game in the bunched AFC wild-card chase. And a tough call, but I like this as a venue pick. Mile High a tough place to visit in December, and the hosts quietly have the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL.

@49ers (7-6, -9 1/2) over Falcons (6-7), 27-21: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was Matt Ryan’s offensive coordinator in Atlanta for years, so should be well-schooled in how best to defend him. But that feeds Ryan incentive, too.

@Rams (9-4, -4 1/2) over Seahawks (5-8), 27-24: This game, moved to Tuesday, won’t be easy for Los Angeles with a dozen-plus players in COVID protocol including Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, and with Aaron Donald iffy with a knee injury. Don’t be shocked if Russell Wilson swoops in to pinch an outright upset.

@Buccaneers (10-3, -11) over Saints (6-7), 34-17: The Sunday night sales pitch will be that New Orleans is Tampa Bay’s nemesis, because Tom Brady as a Buc is 0-3 vs. Saints in regular season. Now forget all that. Tampa can clinch division title with a win – and will.

Vikings (6-7, -3 1/2) @Bears (4-9), 24-21: You can’t be sure which Vikings team will show for this Monday nighter, which alone makes the Bears viable for a cover if not an outright upset. But Minnesota is better rested after playing last Thursday, and resurgent Dalvin Cook looks like a strong matchup vs. Chitown’s run defense.

Last week: 10-4 overall; 9-5 vs. spread

Season: 130-77-1; 108-98-2 vs. spread

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »