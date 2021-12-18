WATERBORO – On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, Cheryl D. Sterling left her family unexpectedly and began her final journey to join her loved ones who had forged the path before her. She was the daughter of the late Harry F. Davis and Hazel Bilow Davis of Portland, Maine.

Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., Cheryl moved with her family to Maine in 1968, graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and UNE Westbrook. She married Chester W. Sterling in 1970, and followed him to Munich, Germany where their two sons, Lars Sterling and Harri Sterling were born. They returned to the States in 1975.

After her husband’s unexpected death in 1985, she met the love of her life, Bonnie Howard, and they created a life of service, love, and adventure together for over 20 years. One of her fondest adventure memories was of the cross-country RV trip she and Bonnie took after Cheryl’s retirement from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and shortly before Bonnie’s death in 2015.

Cheryl was the embodiment of service and love. She was active in Alcoholics Anonymous for over 20 years during which time she inspired, lifted, and helped many that count her as a dear friend. She was the one that friends, or family could call at 3:00 a.m. knowing they would be greeted with love and compassion. Next to Bonnie, her sons and grandchildren were the most important people in her life. Cheryl was always willing to help, listen and cheer them and looked forward to Friday night sleepovers, games and movies with the grandchildren, Brodie and Nyah Sterling, and the camping trips they enjoyed.

During her last several years, Cheryl became the main caretaker for her dear friend Ron and for her mother, and of course her beloved cat and dogs. She once remarked that she believed that this was her calling, her opportunity to serve those she loved, and that brought her great joy. When she did find time for herself, she enjoyed working at the Ever After Mustang Rescue with her special horses, knitting and crocheting, and playing word games to ‘keep her mind sharp’ as she explained. She was also a talented landscape photographer.

Cheryl’s gentle spirit is sorely missed by those that have survived her: sister-in-law, Cynthia S. Moxcey and husband Jeffrey of Waterville; her two sons, Lars Sterling of Old Orchard Beach, and Harri Sterling of Waterboro; and two grandchildren, Broderick (Brody) Sterling of Waterboro and Nyah Sterling of Saco; brother Douglas Davis and wife Theresa of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., sister Audrey Kerbow and husband John of Llano, Texas, brother William Davis and wife Wanda Wilson of Biddeford; plus too many dear friends to name.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a date yet to be determined.

If you would like to honor Cheryl’s memory, please consider donating to:

Ever After Mustang Rescue

463 West Street

Biddeford, ME 04005 or:

to a local AA chapter

Guest Book