BOX SCORE

Yarmouth 51 Lake Region 29

LR- 8 2 9 10- 29

Y- 13 16 11 11- 51

LR- A. Smith 3-1-7, Sheldrick 1-3-6, L. Smith 1-2-5, Lavoie 1-0-3, Sargent 1-0-3, Hall 1-0-2, Tremblay 1-0-2, Johnson 0-1-1

Y- Feeley 5-2-14, King 3-1-7, M. Panozzo 3-0-7, Keaney 3-0-6, Clark 2-0-5, D’Appolonia 2-0-4, Powers 2-0-4, N. Panozzo 1-0-2, Schneider 1-0-2

3-pointers:

LR (4) Lavoie, Sargent, Sheldrick, L. Smith 1

Y (4) Feeley 2, Clark, M. Panozzo 1

Turnovers:

LR- 25

Y- 18

FTs

LR: 7-18

Y: 3-7

YARMOUTH—Entering the season, Yarmouth’s girls’ basketball coach David Cousins highlighted his team’s potential depth and balance.

Saturday afternoon, against visiting Lake Region, that depth and balance was on clear display.

Despite a slow start, the Clippers, thanks to some big-time defensive pressure, opened up a 13-8 lead after one quarter and held a commanding 29-10 advantage at the half.

The Lakers tried to make a run early in the second half, but Yarmouth shut it down, went up, 40-19, after three periods, then closed out a 51-29 victory.

The Clippers played everyone on the roster, put nine players in the scoring column, led by junior Ava Feeley’s 14 points, and improved to 2-0 on the young season, dropping Lake Region to 0-3 in the process.

“I love our balance,” said Cousins. “It’s a good thing to have a team that’s deep, then you have to figure out minutes and put the girls in the right spots where they can succeed. Overall. after game number two, I’m very happy with this group.”

A lot to work with

Yarmouth made a surprise run to the Class B South Final two years ago, then would have been a top contender last winter had there been a postseason.

This season, the Clippers have some holes to fill, but a plethora of girls are waiting in the wings looking to make their mark.

Yarmouth opened with a hard-fought, confidence-inspiring 47-42 win at York.

Lake Region, meanwhile, opened by losing to Poland (39-23) and Maranacook (49-44).

The teams met twice last year, with the Clippers capturing both, 46-29 at home and 42-35 in Naples.

Saturday, Yarmouth needed most of the first quarter to hit its stride, before pulling away to a decisive victory.

The Lakers, who have long been one of the state’s top 3-point shooting teams, broke the scoring ice with a 3-ball from senior Shelby-Lynne Sheldrick.

After the Clippers got on the board on a driving layup from sophomore Cate King, Sheldrick made two foul shots.

Feeley managed to bank home a 3 to tie it, but with 2:30 to go in the opening stanza, senior Liz Smith made a 3 for an 8-5 Lake Region advantage.

Then, Yarmouth roared to life.

A jump shot from sophomore Lauren Keaney got things started and with 1:37 on the clock, after a steal, senior point guard Katelyn D’Appolonia made a layup to put the Clippers ahead for good.

Late in the quarter, after another D’Appolonia steal, senior Maya Panozzo made a layup, then Feeley hit a long jump shot for a 13-8 lead.

Yarmouth extended its lead in the second period.

After Keaney scored on a putback, Panozzo set up junior Nori Schneider for a layup. After King banked home a shot, Feeley made one free throw, then Feeley set up King for a layup and a 22-8 lead, forcing Lakers coach Paul True to call timeout.

It helped momentarily, as senior Elle Hall’s leaner capped the 14-0 run and a 6 minute, 44 second scoring drought, but sophomore Lexi Clark got a long jumper to rattle home, Feeley and Schneider worked a beautiful give-and-go which resulted in a Feeley layup, then, after a steal from sophomore Maya Hagerty, sophomore Aine Powers’ layup gave the Clippers a 29-10 halftime advantage.

In the first half, Feeley had eight points, King seven and Yarmouth forced 13 Lake Region turnovers.

“I think our defense is really good,” Feeley said. “Once we locked in on defense we were able to stop them from penetrating through the middle and shooting, since they have good shooters on the team.”

“It seems the way for Yarmouth girls’ basketball is to get off to a slow start, but we’re working on it,” said Cousins. “They hit some 3s early and we were a little lackadaisical, but once we got it going, we were able to press. We have an athletic team and I thought our pressure would eventually get to them and that’s what happened.”

Senior Brianna Sargent opened the second half with a 3 for the Lakers, but Panozzo countered with one for the hosts and after another D’Appolonia steal, D’Appolonia set up Feeley for a layup.

Sophomore Abby Lavoie made a 3 for the visitors, but sophomore Neena Panozzo answered with a layup.

After a foul shot from sophomore Kasey Johnson, Feeley buried a 3 for a 39-17 lead.

“I’m not saying I’m a shooter, but sometimes they go in,” said Feeley.

Feeley added a free throw before Liz Smith made two free throws to make the score 40-19 after three periods.

In the final stanza, Yarmouth put the finishing touches on the win.

After a D’Appolonia steal, Keaney made a layup and after a foul shot from Sheldrick, D’Appolonia made a layup after a steal and Maya Panozzo added a putback for a 46-20 advantage.

Sophomore Ava Smith banked home a shot for Lake Region, then added a free throw before Clark sank a 3 for the Clippers.

Ava Smith scored on a putback before Powers made a bank shot after a steal for Yarmouth’s final points.

In the final minute, Ava Smith made a layup, then freshman Margo Tremblay went coast-to-coast for a layup, but it was far too little too late for the Lakers and the Clippers closed out their 51-29 victory.

Feeley not only led all scorers with 14 points, she also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“Ava can score from the outside and she can also get to the rim,” Cousins said. “That’s important, because we need to get to the basket and use our athleticism to be effective.”

King had seven points and seven rebounds, Maya Panozzo seven points and three rebounds, Keaney six points, Clark five, D’Appolonia four (to go with six steals and four assists), Powers four, Neena Panozzo two and Schneider two.

“We have a really young team with a lot of new players,” said Feeley. “Our bench is really deep and everyone works so hard in practice. Everybody trusts each other, which is big thing on a team. That’s really good for us. I love my teammates. They’re so awesome.”

Yarmouth overcame 18 turnovers and 3-of-7 foul shooting.

Lake Region got seven points and six rebounds from Ava Smith, six points from Sheldrick, five from Liz Smith (who also had six boards and two assists), Lavoie and Sargent three apiece, Hall and Tremblay two each and Johnson one.

The Lakers had a 28-24 rebounding advantage, but turned the ball over 25 times and made 7-of-18 free throws.

“(Yarmouth) started extending pressure and we had a difficult time taking care of the basketball,” said Lake Region coach Paul True. “That’s our Achilles’ heel right now. The kids play hard and they’re great kids. It’s just difficult when turnovers lead to easy baskets and that made it an uphill battle.”

Aiming high

Lake Region hopes to get in the win column Monday at Sacopee Valley.

“I love my team and we’ll keep playing hard and getting better every day,” True said. “Hopefully as the season moves along, we’ll improve.”

Yarmouth is back in action Tuesday at home versus Mt. Ararat.

“I’m having so much fun with this team,” Feeley said. “We just have to come out of the gate ready to play and start games the way we finish them.”

“We have a tough game Tuesday against an undefeated team, but we’ll take all the tests we can get,” Cousins said. “I’d like to see this group handle the ball better. I thought we were sloppy at times today, but that could just be the early part of the season. We still need to be a little more prepared in press breaker.

“I’m feeling optimistic and maybe pleasantly surprised that we’ve come together this quick.”

