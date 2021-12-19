What a piece of journalism by Boston Globe and Press Herald writers (The Lobster Trap, Dec. 12, Page A1)! This story is a perfect example of why a newspaper is the absolute best place to get the news.
Even less-lengthy newspaper articles contain much more detail than radio or television. But your joint effort was spectacular in telling the impact of lobstering on both fishermen and thousands of other working New Englanders.
Joseph Hachey
Gorham
