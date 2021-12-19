Bravo Press Herald! Bravo Boston Globe!
The two-part series The Lobster Trap (Dec. 12 and 14) is brilliantly reported journalism at its best.
It presented the many sides of a complex problem objectively, yet making us feel the toll it is taking upon the lives and livelihoods of hard-working folks and their families.
Only by seeing the many sides, and the humanity, of all such problems will we be able to work together to solve them as best we can.
As one who has practiced journalism and opinion writing over some 70 years, I send kudos to the writers, editors and photojournalists who were part of this project.
“The Lobster Trap” is Pulitzer Prize-level work.
Norman Abelson
Moody
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: Long-haul COVID a bigger risk than vaccine side effects
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Lobster Trap series is journalism at its best
-
Food
Shaker holiday baking traditions endure in the hands of Brother Arnold
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Public power would be a bad deal for Maine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Would visible COVID scars hasten vaccination?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.