Bravo Press Herald! Bravo Boston Globe!

The two-part series The Lobster Trap (Dec. 12 and 14) is brilliantly reported journalism at its best.

It presented the many sides of a complex problem objectively, yet making us feel the toll it is taking upon the lives and livelihoods of hard-working folks and their families.

Only by seeing the many sides, and the humanity, of all such problems will we be able to work together to solve them as best we can.

As one who has practiced journalism and opinion writing over some 70 years, I send kudos to the writers, editors and photojournalists who were part of this project.

“The Lobster Trap” is Pulitzer Prize-level work.

Norman Abelson

Moody

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: