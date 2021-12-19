As a recipient of a number of smallpox vaccinations, I found Jess McHugh’s Dec. 12 Washington Post article on the history of smallpox and its eradication by vaccination fascinating (“First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles”).
Vaccinating as many of the world’s population as possible is something sane members of society are trying to do. Alas, unfortunately, too many ignorant and uninformed people are making their voices heard and convincing others it’s all a hoax and fake news.
My son Paul made a comment that I found very interesting. He said, “If COVID-19 caused body lesions and scarring, as in smallpox, the pandemic would be under control because people would be rushing and fighting to get vaccinated. Religious and medical exemptions would go out the window.” That happened with smallpox when the vaccine became available.
Something to think about.
Yvonne Bytheway Dickson
Buxton
