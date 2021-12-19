NEW YORK — Shea Theodore scored twice and added another in the shootout, former Islander Robin Lehner made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Theodore scored on the Golden Knights’ first shootout attempt after his second goal of the game tied it with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Roy also scored for Vegas in the shootout.

Theodore scored his second goal of the game with Lehner pulled for an extra skater. He shot from the top of the high slot just inside the blueline. Jonathan Marchessault also scored in regulation for Vegas.

The tying goal came after Jean-Gabriel Pageau put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with 2:20 left in the third. Pageau’s goal – off a pass from Oliver Wahlstrom – sent the crowd into a frenzy a minute after they thought Cal Clutterbuck had put the Islanders ahead on a play that was ruled offsides.

Theodore put Vegas ahead 2-1 early in the third when his blast from the point on a power play eluded Ilya Sorokin, who made 31 saves.

But Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows tied it with 5:41 left after the Islanders had squandered two power-play chances after Theodore’s goal at 5:46.

JETS 4, BLUES 2: Linemates Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny accounted for all the goals and Winnipeg won at home to give interim head coach Dave Lowry his first victory.

Stastny scored twice and added an assist, Ehlers had a goal and three assists, and Scheifele had a goal and assist to help the Jets end a three-game winless streak and improve to 14-11-5.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg, the only Canadian team playing Sunday because of COVID-19 postponements for Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

It was the second game behind the bench for Lowry. He took over for the rest of the season after Paul Maurice resigned Friday.

