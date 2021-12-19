The number of people hospitalized throughout Maine for COVID-19 remains at or near historic highs. On Sunday the Maine Centers for Disease and Prevention reported 384 people hospitalized.

Of those, 133 were in critical care — an all-time high — and 63 were on ventilators.

Worries about the virus have increased with the far more contagious omicron variant mushrooming throughout the world. On Tuesday, President Biden will address the nation about omicron. The spread prompted the NFL games to postpone three games and some restaurants are closing in different parts of the country due to the rapid spread.

Maine’s first report the omicron variant in Penobscot County on Friday. While 5 infections were initially reported, omicron cases are expected to rapidly increase, urging renewed calls by Maine Gov. Janet Mills and doctors for people to protect themselves by wearing masks in indoor public places and getting vaccinations and boosters.

Shots administered in recent walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics, as well as scheduled appointments at pharmacies, are growing the number of vaccinated Mainers.

On Sunday the Maine Centers for Disease and Prevention statistics showed that 70.62 percent of all Mainers were fully vaccinated, or 949,247 people. That’s a jump from one week ago when there were 68.89 percent of all in Maine vaccinated.

So far in Maine the delta variant and unvaccinated people are blamed for filling up hospitals to the extent that the National Guard and federal medical workers have been called in to help. With omicron here, doctors say vaccinations are the best way to avoid becoming severely sick, hospitalized or dead from COVID-19, but that infections will still occur.

The ranks of Mainers getting booster shots also continued to climb, to 416,323. That’s 45,000 more than a week ago.

Of the Mainers fully vaccinated, 53.52 percent are females, 46.3 percent are males.

More children ages 5-11 are getting vaccinated; 5,517 became fully vaccinated in the past week, 2,246 received their first doses.

The state does not update the number of cases on Sundays. On Saturday the state reported 1,080 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

Although the omicron virus is raising fears, Brown University infectious disease expert Dr. Ashish Jha tweeted Saturday that “we now have the tools (vaccines, tests, masks) to manage the surge if we use them smartly. We can prevent deaths, keep hospitals functioning and schools open.”

