Whether you ski-in, ski-out, or just sit with a cup of cocoa by the fireplace, it’ll be your side of the mountain if you live in one of these on-slope condominiums at the state’s three largest ski resorts. Remember, Maine real estate moves fast. These homes may have gone under contract since press time.

SUNDAY RIVER/ NEWRY

52 Jibe Rd., Unit Q1

4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2,700 SF — $985,000

This is triple-level, ski house heaven, directly adjacent to the Tempest Trail. See the mountains and skiers from the great room with wood burning fireplace or the wraparound deck. An updated kitchen features quartz countertops and a bar height island for optimal aprés ski socializing. The open living areas are complemented by private, spaced-out bedrooms, like the second-floor primary suite and lower-level bunk room. Offered fully furnished.

SUGARLOAF/CARRABASSETT VALLEY

2207 Adams Mountain Rd., Unit 2207

1 Bed, 1 Bath, 510 SF — $390,000

This upgraded Gondola Village condo has the Whiffletree Lift right outside the door and northeast views of the Bigelows. Granite countertops, farmer’s sink, high-end appliances, custom cabinets and a new water heater add luxury to a little space. Village amenities are around the corner. Make an offer: the list price recently dropped by $10,000.

SADDLEBACK/SANDY RIVER PLANTATION

53 Rock Pond Dr., Unit 1020

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,400 SF — $659,000

Saddleback is back. This skylight-lined townhouse was fully renovated in the past year and features wood floors, a gas fireplace, private balcony and an open kitchen/living plan with vaulted ceilings. Primary bedroom is on the main level, while two bedrooms are on the lower. Offered fully furnished.

