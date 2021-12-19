The first plowable storm of the season delivered between 5 to 7 inches in southern Maine, a bit less in interior sections, the National Weather Service said Sunday morning.

With snow still falling, as of 7 a.m. Sunday there was 7 inches at the Portland Jetport. “That seems to be the highest amount,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Cornwall said. “We had 6 inches reported at Old Orchard Beach.”

In other spots around Portland snowfall measured 5 inches, Cornwall said. At the NWS station in Gray snow measured 4.2 inches. The storm was predicted bring between four to seven inches to Maine.

As of 8 a.m. Cornwall predicted the lingering snowfall would taper off and stop shortly after noon.

The storm didn’t produce freezing rain or sleet. “The top layer does seem fluffier,” he said. But snow on the ground could be slippery since recent temperatures would make the snow melt as it made contact.

The lack of freezing rain meant little power outage problems. Central Maine Power reported just 25 outages early Sunday, 20 of those in the town of Cumberland.

The Maine State Police reported no major crashes from the storm. In total the state police responded to about 30 crashes in the last 24 hours as of Sunday morning, said spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

“There have been a few slide offs this morning, but things are good so far,” she said in an email Sunday. State police reported that Maine Turnpike was in good shape, the side roads were still a bit messy.

Portland police also reported no major accidents Sunday morning.

“It seems like drivers and our public works crews handled the weather well,” Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer said in an email.

