BASKETBALL

The Washington Mystics have won the WNBA draft lottery for the first time in franchise history.

Washington had the third best chance – 17.8% to get the top pick – and with star guard Natasha Cloud in attendance, the Mystics bucked the odds on Sunday.

The Indiana Fever, who had a 44.2% chance to earn the top pick, will draft second. Atlanta will pick third and Dallas fourth.

Washington had the first pick in the 1999 draft, but there was no lottery back then. Chamique Holdsclaw was the Mystics’ pick.

NaLyssa Smith of Baylor could go No. 1. A few minutes after her fifth-ranked team lost to Michigan, Smith said she’d be thrilled to go to Washington.

PREP SCHOOLS

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Jamey Beaufils had two goals and two assists, and Nathanel Peretz added a goal and three assists as North Yarmouth Academy defeated Berwick Academy 7-0 in a Brooks-Pingree Tournament final in South Hamilton, Massachusetts.

Daxton St. Hilaire, Alex Holmgren, Michael Belleau and Chad Beaufils also scored, and Aidan Farion made 13 saves for NYA.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Sofia Goggia won the last women’s World Cup super-G of the calendar year, a day after the Italian also triumphed in the downhill, in Val d’Isére, France.

Goggia wasn’t the fastest starter but mastered the tricky middle section of the O.K. course to beat Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.33 of a second.

Italian teammates Elena Curtoni and Federica Brignone were third and fourth, respectively, followed by Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished 0.75 off the lead.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen moved up from seventh after the opening leg to win the Alta Badia giant slalom in La Villa, Italy for his first victory in the discipline since raising the trophy on the same Gran Risa course two years ago.

Kristoffersen finished 0.31 seconds ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt and 0.37 ahead of Manuel Feller of Austria.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Depleted by coronavirus infections, Real Madrid was held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league on Sunday to end a 10-game winning streak for Madrid across all competitions.

The stalemate leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane scored only his second goal of the season for Tottenham in an engrossingly wild 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Tanguy Ndombele slipped Kane in after Harry Winks had won the ball back. Kane – last season’s top scorer in the league – sent the ball into the far corner in the 13th minute.

• Coronavirus-depleted Chelsea was held 0-0 by Wolverhampton at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on Premier League leader Manchester City.

• Premier League leader Manchester City made it 11 goals in two games by sweeping aside struggling Newcastle 4-0.

Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half.

GOLF

MASTERS: The top 50 from the final world ranking of the year was set on Sunday, adding 10 players to the field for the Masters in April.

The list included Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and Ryan Palmer, who are exclusive members of the PGA Tour.

The final ranking, along with other criteria, puts the field at 83 players.

The list also includes Tiger Woods, who is recovering from severe injuries to his right leg from a Feb. 23 car crash. He has not determined whether he will be able to walk and compete at Augusta National on April 8-11.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem’s lengthy recovery from a right wrist injury has forced him to miss the ATP Cup and another tournament in Sydney ahead of next month’s Australian Open.

Thiem was expected to play in Dubai this week but withdrew after catching a cold and returning to Austria.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Former Bills linebacker Harry Jacobs, who was a key member of Buffalo’s 1964 and ’65 AFL champion teams, died on Friday. He was 84.

The team announced Jacobs’ death. He was battling numerous illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, and living in a nursing home just outside of Buffalo.

Jacobs played for the Bills from 1963 to 1969. He began his career with the Boston Patriots in 1960 and finished with the New Orleans Saints in 1970. Alongside fellow linebackers Mike Stratton and John Tracey, Jacobs helped solidify a dominant Bills defense that allowed the fewest points in the AFL in 1964, 1965 and 1966, and shut out the high-scoring San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship Game.

