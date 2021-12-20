AUBURN — A 35-year-old man was injured Sunday night in a butane explosion that occurred while THC was being extracted from marijuana in a Broadview Avenue home.

The occupant sustained serious burns and other injuries. The Auburn Fire/Ambulance service transported him to Central Maine Medical Center where he was stabilized and then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He is expected to survive, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

There were four other people in the home during the explosion — including a 7-year-old girl — who weren’t injured.

The explosion caused a fire that was extinguished by the fire department but caused extensive structural damage to the residence. It is uninhabitable.

The Office of the Maine Fire Marshal was assisted during the investigation by the Auburn Police and Auburn Fire departments. The investigation is ongoing, and the results will be forwarded to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s office for review.

This story will be updated.

