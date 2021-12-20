Jack White. MPH Photos/Shutterstock.com

Dar Williams with Crys Matthews, Dec. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Start Making Sense, Dec. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Ellis Paul w/Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly), Jan. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35. statetheatreportland.com

Jill Sobule, Jan. 13. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Maajabu Gospel, Jan. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $25 to $100. porttix.com

Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dabin, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com

Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com

Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com

Twiddle, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Allison Russell, Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

Del Water Gap, Mar. 15. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com

Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com

Patton Oswalt, Mar. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Gustaf, April 8. Portland House of Music, $13. statetheatreportland.com

Shinedown, April 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50 .crossarenaportland.com

Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

