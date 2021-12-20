I rather enjoyed Ryan Evans’ comments concerning Balentine’s latest column: “I once again take issue with the lies by omission that are in abundant display … ” (“Balentine exploits history to further his agenda,” Portland Forecaster, Dec. 1).

Mr. Evans’ candid observation should be applied against Balentine’s nuanced complaining about upcoming costs of electricity (“Here’s Something: Yankee thrift is the answer to electric bill hike,” Dec. 3). By “omission” of a number of quite complex variables, Balentine offers us inaccurate and lame excuses for increased prices and, as usual, blames Biden, his administration and recently passed legislation for our rate hike ills. However, contrary to past criticisms (“Reader offers solutions to Balentine’s posed problems,” Oct. 15), Balentine surprisingly lists several common-sense ways to reduce utility costs; albeit, most suggestions are limited and tepid.

Notwithstanding these limited ways, there are other avenues available to reduce overall household expenses. For example, banking institutions can be bureaucratic, but they can also render solutions for debt management, i.e., putting forth additional means for Mainers to reduce utility, internet/TV/phone expenses, as well as save on groceries, gas, and home improvements. What are these means? Answer: credit cards with cash back and/or balance transfer options.

With respect to utility/internet/TV/phone expenses, some banks offer a cashback credit card with a 5% statement credit for utility/ internet/TV/phone bills and 2% cash back on gas.



Additionally, other banks have a credit card yielding 5% cash back on groceries, gas, and internet services, but only during certain quarters throughout the year.

Mainers can also save on credit card balances by employing cards with 15-21 months zero percent annual percentage rate for balance transfers. Transferring high balances could save hundreds of dollars on yearly interest charges.

Shockingly, perhaps banks can be a Santa?

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

