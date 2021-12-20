I would like to express my gratitude for last week’s “Here’s Something” by John Balentine (“Have yourself a joyful little Christmas,” Dec. 16). I totally agree with John that the focus should be on joy during the holidays and especially Christmas. I have read it twice and will be sharing this article with my family.
Here’s wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and much joy for 2022.
Candace LoringNorth Yarmouth
