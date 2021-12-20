Dar Williams

8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams released her latest album “I’ll Meet You Here” on Oct. 1, and one of her last shows for the year is in Portland. Williams has been a mainstay on the folk scene since the early ’90s and has a rich discography that includes 1993’s “The Honesty Room” and 2003’s “The Beauty of the Rain.” She’s also penned four books, including 2017’s “What I Found in a Thousand Towns” about rebuilding America’s communities.

Start Making Sense

8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

If you’re tense and nervous and you can’t relax, perhaps you need a night out hearing faithfully recreated Talking Heads songs from tribute act Start Making Sense. Get behind the wheel of a large automobile, get out of your beautiful house and get on over to the State Theatre. Watch out, you might get what you’re after: a fun Monday night out with slippery people. In fact, it is a party and a disco with plenty of time for fooling around and dancing.

The Masterstroke Queen Experience

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Are you ready, hey, are you ready for this? Be the champion of Wednesday night and don’t feel under pressure when you see local act The Masterstroke Queen Experience. This is indeed the real life and a much needed escape from reality, so bring your best friend or the love of your life. Consider the show an invitation you can’t decline, and the band might just send shivers down your spine. Magnifico!

