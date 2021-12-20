NORTH YARMOUTH — Sophia Hartley scored a pair of goals as the Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland girls hockey team beat Yarmouth/Freeport 5-2 on Monday.

The Red Eddies (3-1-1) took a 5-0 after two periods. Gianna Castagna, Eve Martineau and Caroline Audette each scored for Edward Little, with assists going to Kylee Spugnardi and Alyssa Prosser.

For the Clippers (2-3), Rosie Panenka and Sadie Carnes each scored in the third period. Drea Rydout and Katy Tracy earned the assists.

