NORTH YARMOUTH — Sophia Hartley scored a pair of goals as the Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland girls hockey team beat Yarmouth/Freeport 5-2 on Monday.
The Red Eddies (3-1-1) took a 5-0 after two periods. Gianna Castagna, Eve Martineau and Caroline Audette each scored for Edward Little, with assists going to Kylee Spugnardi and Alyssa Prosser.
For the Clippers (2-3), Rosie Panenka and Sadie Carnes each scored in the third period. Drea Rydout and Katy Tracy earned the assists.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Celtics
Embiid scores 41 as 76ers beat Celtics, 108-103
-
Local & State
Portland city councilors postpone action on emergency order until Jan. 3
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Yarmouth/Freeport girls hockey falls to Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland
-
Arts Review
‘Street Gang,’ a ‘Sesame Street’ documentary, is as sweet as the show – to its detriment
-
Nation & World
Biden will try to rally exhausted Americans against omicron threat