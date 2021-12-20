KITTERY — Charlotte Harper-Cunningham made six 3-pointers on her way to 19 points as North Yarmouth Academy topped Traip 73-33 Monday night in girls’ basketball.

Angel Huntsman added 12 points and seven steals for NYA (4-0). Graca Bila had 10 points and Sarah English had six points and 10 rebounds.

Emme Hale led Traip (1-3) with 17 points.

LAKE REGION 51, SACOPEE VALLEY 27: Elle Hall’s 15-point game lifted the Lakers (1-3) over the Hawks (0-4) in Hiram.

Shelby-Lynn Sheldrick buried three 3-pointers for nine points for Lake Region. Ava Smith had eight points.

Brooke Landry led Sacopee Valley with eight points.

GORHAM 61, MASSABESIC 40: Anna Nelson scored 20 points, Sophie Michaud had 13 and Ellie Gay added 10 to help the Rams (3-0) get past the Mustangs (1-2) in Waterboro.

Hannah Samson led Massabesic with 14 points. Mary Duffy scored 10 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 35, WAYNFLETE 32: Breckin Winship had 12 points as the Guardians (1-1) beat the Flyers (1-3) in South Berwick.

Kaitlyn Jandreau added 10 points.

Lucy Hart and Sasha Melnick each scored eight points for Waynflete.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WAYNFLETE 72, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 17: Connor Ford had 17 points and Sam Ribiero had 10 as the Flyers (2-2) topped the Guardians (0-2) in South Berwick.

Ed Cox and Cole Isherwood each added eight points for Waynflete.

Sunny Johnson led Seacoast Christian with 10 points.

OXFORD HILLS 66, DEERING 53: Cole Pulkinnen scored a team-high 19 points and Teigan Pelletier added 18 as the Vikings (3-1) rolled over the Rams (1-3) in South Paris.

Oxford Hills built a 36-21 lead and kept its distance from Deering in the second half. Pulkinnen knocked down three 3-pointers.

Deering’s Wani Remijo scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 73, WISCASSET 15: Sammy Calder scored a game-high 23 points, leading the undefeated Mustangs (5-0) past the Wolverines (0-4) in Monmouth.

Sammy Colder, Alex Orne and Hayden Fletcher each scored nine points for Monmouth. Nate Schutie had eight points for Wiscasset.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 5, YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 2: Sophia Hartley scored a pair of goals as the Red Eddies (3-1-1) overpowered the Clippers (2-3) in North Yarmouth.

The Eddies took a 5-0 after two periods. Gianna Castagna, Eve Martineau and Caroline Audette each scored for Edward Little, with assists going to Kylee Spugnardi and Alyssa Prosser.

For the Clippers, Rosie Panenka and Sadie Carnes each scored in the third period. Drea Rydout and Katy Tracy earned the assists.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

YORK 6, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 1: Six players scored goals as the Wildcats (1-1-1) powered past the Knighthawks (1-3) at Dover Ice Arena in Dover, New Hampshire.

Luke Doughty and Gordon Diment each had a goal and an assist for York, and Ethan Caracoglia, Maclean Douris, Jeffrey Ouellette and Joe Neal all scored once. Ben Soares made 17 saves in net.

Caden Fontaine scored Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble’s goal with an assist from Truck Tellefsen. Sumner Wood stopped 26 shots.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »