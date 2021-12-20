North Yarmouth has made an offer to a finalist for the position of town manager following a six-month search.

The Select Board unanimously decided on one candidate during an executive session Dec. 17, according to Chairperson Brian Sites, and negotiations were ongoing as of Dec. 20.

The board is confident the candidate will accept the offer, Sites said, and members hope to make an official announcement by the end of this week.

Citing confidentiality issues, Sites declined to divulge the proposed salary and how many candidates were considered, although the number of applicants for municipal positions is not considered confidential information. Sites did say, however, that all candidates who were interested in the position were from Maine.

“We are looking for a seasoned professional ready to jump in on Day One, with deep experience in municipal finance, budgeting, infrastructure development and tax increment financing, as well as someone that understands the unique challenges that are associated with a growing rural community,” Sites said.

The town was left with the vacancy after former town manager Rosemary Roy resigned in July. Roy had been on medical leave since April after she lashed out at a Select Board meeting and threatened to sue the town. Roy had served as town manager since 2014. At the time of her resignation, her salary was $78,785.

Town Clerk Debbie Allen Grover served as interim town manager after Roy’s resignation until Cumberland Assistant Town Manager Chris Bolduc took on that role in August. Bolduc has been working in the interim position 15 hours per week for $55 an hour. Grover has continued to help with town manager duties.

