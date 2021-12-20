PORTLAND — Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week.

Prices in Maine fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon, the organization said Monday.

Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.6 cents, to $3.29. In Vermont, prices fell 2 cents to land at $3.36.

The national average was $3.30 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.9 cents.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the surge in COVID-19 cases are causing oil demand and oil prices to stall.

