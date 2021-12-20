Only a couple more weeks left in 2021.

The forecast for this coming week looks pretty tame, especially by Maine winter standards.

Even better, the air should be cold enough to support keeping the snow pack right through the holidays.

Monday afternoon will be one of the coldest days of the season so far. High temperatures inland only make it into the 20s, while coastal areas end up around 30°.

Even with the sunshine, it will certainly feel pretty cold through the day.

Tuesday will be a little warmer. Temperatures moderate back into the mid and upper 30s.

It will be breezy at times with a few flurries possible. These will not have an impact on travel or anything, though.

A coastal storm skirts south of Maine on Wednesday, but it may be close enough to graze southern Maine.

Temperatures will be near freezing and some moisture could get pushed into Maine.

Should this happen, some mixing or snow showers would move through. This would have the biggest impacts on the evening, especially the evening commute.

If mixing occurs, it could jeopardize the snow pack along the coastline. We’ll be watching, but it seems very unlikely that this will be a large storm for Maine.

Thursday and Friday will both be gorgeous days, for December standards. While cold, with highs only in the 30s, both days will be calm and sunny.

This means travel should be smooth sailing — or driving — for Thursday and Christmas Eve.

Sorry, Rudolph, but your nose will not be needed in New England this year, it seems.

The forecast falls apart on Christmas Day, though.

There are growing signals from our computer models suggesting a storm will be nearby.

It is December, so snow is certainly a possibility.

More details on that to come, though.

If you want to see corgi pictures in between weather updates, follow me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: