The city of Portland is feeling the pressure as staffing shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic and record numbers of people needing emergency shelter continue to take a toll, the mayor said Monday in her annual State of the City address.
“The state of the city is many things right now,” Mayor Kate Snyder said, according to prepared remarks embargoed until the start of the speech at 4:30 p.m. “We are in transition, as mentioned. We are feeling the same workforce shortages known throughout our economy. The city is stressed.”
Portland is currently facing critical staffing shortages with 183 vacancies across departments and six department head positions that are either interim or acting. The city has around 20 department heads and employs 1,300 to 1,400 people, though that includes a few hundred part-time and seasonal employees.
“Every day we read about businesses and organizations struggling against workforce shortages, supply shortages and pressure to increase wages in order to try and keep up,” Snyder said. “As noted, the City of Portland is not at all immune to this reality.”
Snyder planned to deliver her speech remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to also address issues of housing and homelessness, the city budget, equity and education.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer’s drug in half
-
Nation & World
NASA records eerie ‘sounds’ on Jupiter’s moon: ‘It’s the real deal’
-
Local & State
Seeking a COVID test before the holiday? It won’t be easy.
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down, 9 of 32 NHL teams paused
-
Business
EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine, one by Novavax
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.