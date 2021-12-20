The city of Portland is feeling the pressure as staffing shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic and record numbers of people needing emergency shelter continue to take a toll, the mayor said Monday in her annual State of the City address.

“The state of the city is many things right now,” Mayor Kate Snyder said, according to prepared remarks embargoed until the start of the speech at 4:30 p.m. “We are in transition, as mentioned. We are feeling the same workforce shortages known throughout our economy. The city is stressed.”

Portland is currently facing critical staffing shortages with 183 vacancies across departments and six department head positions that are either interim or acting. The city has around 20 department heads and employs 1,300 to 1,400 people, though that includes a few hundred part-time and seasonal employees.

“Every day we read about businesses and organizations struggling against workforce shortages, supply shortages and pressure to increase wages in order to try and keep up,” Snyder said. “As noted, the City of Portland is not at all immune to this reality.”

Snyder planned to deliver her speech remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to also address issues of housing and homelessness, the city budget, equity and education.

