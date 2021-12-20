The omicron variant of COVID-19 will provide a “stark difference” in experiences for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Monday during a TV appearance.

Speaking to “CBS Mornings” host Tony Dokoupil, Murthy warned a spike in cases is coming, but that people who have not been fully vaccinated will be the majority of those cases.

“In the coming weeks, Tony, we are going to see a spike in cases. And that’s because Omicron is incredibly transmissible, and you know, we have to be prepared for that,” Murthy said. “But there will be a stark difference between the experience of those who are vaccinated and boosted versus those who are unvaccinated.”

“If you are unvaccinated, I’m worried about you. I’m worried that your risk of being hospitalized, or God forbid, losing your life to this virus, is quite significant,” the surgeon general added. “It still remains the case that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself, even against Omicron.”

Murthy’s warning is similar to one given Friday during a White House press briefing by COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

“We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” Zients said.

The warning from Murthy comes as both New York City and New York state report sharp increases in new cases after weeks and months of falling numbers, a possible sign of things to come for the rest of the U.S.

However, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 136,402 vaccine doses were administered in New York between Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

