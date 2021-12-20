Ice Skating

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Rink at Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $10. therinkatthompsonspoint.com

The skating rink at Thompson’s Point is open for the season, so be ready to practice your triple toe loop and salchows as you think about the upcoming Winter Olympics. While you’re there, visit Rink Eats for hot dogs, pretzels and hot chocolate, or hit the Yurt Bar, where you’ll find a rotating selection of draft beers along with wine and hot cider. No worries if you don’t own a pair of ice skates; you can rent a pair for $4.

Christmas at Victoria Mansion

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Through Jan 9. Open until 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $16, $14 seniors, $7 college students, $5 kids 6-17, under 6 and active military free, reservations required. victoriamansion.org.

The Christmas spirit is turned up to 10 at the Victoria Mansion, where local designers have worked their magic in the historic home’s many rooms. Upon arrival, your heart will be filled with nostalgia as you immerse yourself in viewing the gorgeous rooms and hallways on two levels. Ten designers have their visions on display, and seeing it all is a quintessential Portland holiday experience.

Arthur Beaumont: ‘Art of the Sea’

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Christmas and New Year’s Day). Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $18, $16.50 seniors, free for under 10. mainemaritimemuseum.org

Maine Maritime Museum is always a fascinating place to visit with its mission of promoting an understanding and appreciation of Maine’s maritime heritage and culture. The latest exhibit to grace its buildings is a celebration of Arthur Beaumont’s work as the U.S. Navy’s official artist, and you’ll see more than 50 paintings and drawings from a career that lasted as many years. Beaumont received his commission as a lieutenant in the United States Navy in 1933 and served in an official capacity, and then as a freelance artist for the Navy until his death 45 years later, in 1978.

Strand on the Air: Boxing Day Special

5 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre production streaming live on WRFR (rocklandstrand.com)

Put another gift in your stocking the day after Christmas by listening to WRFR’s live broadcast of the Strand Theatre’s Boxing Day show. Strand on the Air is an old-fashioned radio variety show that is kicking 2021 to the curb with laughter from The Strand Family Players. Edith Menhaden will tell you all about her 200-year-old fruitcake, and over at Abysmal Point, Mrs. Grunden and Gertie Crummett will try to crack the code of a high-tech informercial gadget. You’ll also hear music from mandolinist Jim Coffman and harmony duo Patty Jackson and Rusty Blake.

