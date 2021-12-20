The Six Rivers chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association that serves bikers in Bath, Brunswick and Topsham, will build the first dirt pump track in Topsham by next summer.

The pump track will be built on a one-acre parcel of land adjacent to the two fishing ponds at the Solid Waste Facility, which is easily accessible to the people in the neighborhood.

“Because of the increased use of the facility, we believe the pump track will provide more opportunities for younger riders,” said Topsham Parks and Recreation Director Pam LeDuc. “I do believe that the pump track will bring more users to our area and will help bring additional economic growth.”

LeDuc added that the pump track would be similar to the one in Bath.

A pump track is a short, looping dirt track with humps and banks through which riders travel by pumping their bike with their upper body while minimizing pedaling.

The first pump track in Maine was built in Camden in 2008, and cost roughly $10,000, according to a report in Portland Press Herald.

Then, in 2017, the Bath Parks and Recreation Department applied for a grant from The Specialized Foundation, a branch of the Specialized bike company. Bath was one of 20 communities nationwide to get the grant to build a pump track.

Kristian Haralson, the president of the Six Rivers chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association, said the pump tracks could cost between $15,000 to $200,000 to construct, but with the help of local business owners and other fundraising activities, they are aiming to keep the cost of construction within $32,000.

“We have raised money from our 6R NEMBA membership and a grant from the Maine Mountain Bike Trail Fund,” said Haralson. “These funds should keep us within the budget to build the pump track provided there are no additional unforeseen costs.”

Haralson said Tulip Trials of North Conway in New Hampshire would help design and build the dirt track. They anticipate building the track in June or July next year, and the construction is expected to take place for three.

Haralson believes that the track will serve as a gathering place for families and kids from nearby neighborhoods and other regions as well.

“The pump track will get kids and families outside riding bicycles, enjoying nature,” said Haralson. “The Gorham pump track currently attracts riders from all over Southern Maine.”

He added that the pump track would be a great addition to the trails and add an opportunity to the Kids Mountain Biking Program through the Topsham and Brunswick Recreational Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: