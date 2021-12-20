Free Christmas Eve dinner – Friday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings followed by a short church service at 6 p.m.
Free take-out Christmas dinner – Saturday, Dec. 25, noon-1 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton. Storm date is Dec. 26. Turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, stuffing, cranberry sauce and cookie. To place an order, call the church and leave a message at 929-3011.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 29, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta – The holidays are upon us
-
Business
Oregon devoting $25 million to help authorities combat illegal marijuana farms
-
Food
Definitive Brewing to open tasting room and restaurant at Sunday River
-
Nation & World
Trump sues NY attorney general in effort to end investigation into his business practices
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Abdi Nor Iftin’s column is a Forecaster must-read