A mother from Cumberland County shared an all-too familiar story in a recent letter to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

She is one of many who sought help this year after struggling through the 20 months of the pandemic to keep her family fed and housed, only to have nothing left to provide holiday gifts for three school-aged sons whose lives have also been turned upside down by forces outside their control.

And, while there are safety net programs that provide some help with basic necessities, those don’t exist to provide gifts to children in need of a little joy.

“I am a single mom of three boys,” she wrote. “I have been laid off due to COVID so I am collecting unemployment. But almost every dollar that I have goes to our household bills.

“I am really grateful for this chance to maybe give my boys a few gifts for Christmas this year with help from you and your program. I truly appreciate any help I can get for my boys. May you be blessed.”

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of the Graham family: Ellen, Donald & Alden, from Patty Graham $50

In memory of my parents, Ralph Jr. & Janet L. King, from their son $100

Happy & Healthy Holidays! Stella & family! $100

Given in honor of grandchildren, from Peter Haynes $500

In memory of my great uncle, Matthew Barron, co-founder of the Toy Drive, from David Donovan $50

Gordon Slocum $100

Pam & John Fridlington $250

In honor of Victoria Hugo-Vidal, from Joan & Dick Searles $100

Happy Holidays from Charlie $100

Anonymous $50

Ann & Greg $100

In memory of our dear friend, Brenda Joy Fraser. Her spirit will always be dancing in the hearts of those who loved her. MHS ladies Group $160

In memory of Margaret Gardiner, an amazing aunt who enjoyed sharing holiday fun! $200

A blessed Christmas, from John & Corinne Bernat $50

Anonymous $100

In honor of Monique $50

Anonymous $100

In memory of Chris Foley. From Joe, Donna, Pat & Jackie $100

In honor of Sawyer J. Stone $50

In memory of Matthew S. Stone $50

Noel Tracy $100

Anonymous $50

Barbara Stanley $100

Anonymous $1,000

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $50

Warmest holiday wishes! Tom & Judy Sides $300

Don & Christine $250

The Glasbergs $100

Aidan & Reid Sylvester $100

On behalf of Joel Lindy. ADT and CAT $100

Anonymous $50

Merry Christmas to all! $500

Anonymous $30

Ruth & Hank Foundation $200

This is the proceeds from our CE class fundraiser for the Real Estate Learning Group $2134.53

Eloise Knowles $30

In memory of Derek & Eric, from Mom & Dad $50

The Kline family of Cape Elizabeth $200

Margaret Cekuta $30

Patricia Washburn $100

Anonymous $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $160,635.53 **

(** Because of an editing error, this year-to-date total was incorrectly printed with Sunday’s list. It includes donations through Monday.)

