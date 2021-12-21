Re: “ ‘Be vigilant,’ drivers urged, with Maine on track for another deadly year for pedestrians” (Dec. 14):
I’m sorry to hear about the large number of pedestrian deaths in Maine. As a cautious driver in the Portland area, I feel that pedestrians need to be held accountable for their unsafe practices.
Time to put up reminder signs not to jaywalk, threatening fines like other cities. People walk out between cars without noticing they’re in the road. Very scary!
The intersection of Portland Street and Forest Avenue by the bus shelter, where there are many homeless people, needs attention! People are crossing the street without looking at cars or traffic lights. Everyone out there needs to pay attention.
Kathaleen Baker
South Portland
