High school sports are important for the development of character, fitness, cooperation and learning the value of teamwork. All athletes are role models for their peers and younger fellow students. It is imperative to protect athletes by providing adequate equipment, whether it is football or baseball helmets.
I was appalled by the photographs of boys varsity basketball players on pages D1 and D4 of the Dec. 18 Press Herald Sports section. The mandated masks are being worn covering only the chin or mouth, providing absolutely no protection for the players.
A referee would not tolerate a helmet being worn on a foot! The game should be paused.
The only way we are going to fight COVID-19 is by proper masking, social distancing and immunizations. This is an existential crisis! All health care systems are being strained.
As we enter the next phase of a new variant, we must be vigilant. Continue to play on, but wear a mask so they benefit all the athletes!
William Frank, M.D.
Sanford
