YARMOUTH — Cali Pomerleau posted 13 points to lead Mt. Ararat past Yarmouth 36-33 in a girls basketball game Tuesday.
Elsa Daulerio added eight points for the Eagles (4-0).
Katelyn D’Appolonia led Yarmouth with 11 points.
