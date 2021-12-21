Maine reported 1,558 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in the first update in three days, as well as 22 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the highly-transmissible omicron variant is circulating in Maine and is quickly becoming the dominant cause of new infections in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that omicron now represents 73 percent of all new cases of COVID-19 nationwide. There are some indications that omicron could cause less severe disease – resulting in less hospitalizations and deaths – but it’s uncertain and the science is still emerging on the new variant.

The 1,558 new infections represented the first update in three days because the Maine CDC does not report case counts over the weekend. It includes some cases dating back to earlier this month because a flood of positive tests has made it impossible for state officials to process reports in a single day. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 940 on Tuesday, compared to 1,039 a week ago and 670 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 137,959 cases of COVID-19, and 1,463 deaths.

Hospitalization numbers have not yet been updated on Tuesday, but on Monday were at 380 statewide, a slight decline from Sunday but still near record highs for the pandemic. The hospitalization spike in recent weeks has been fueled by unvaccinated people contracting COVID-19.

Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, said the state’s hospitals and the Mills administration are doing everything they can to preserve hospital capacity.

“We know we’re in this for another four to six weeks, so it’s all hands on deck right now,” Michaud said.

Michaud said the association is keeping close tabs on the omicron variant to see how it is affecting hospitalizations in other countries and nationally, such as in New York City, where omicron is already rampant.

But the omicron wave is already causing cancellation and postponement of events, such as Radio City Hall performances in New York City and National Football League games, and some universities are returning to remote learning.

While Maine officials have not called for new restrictions, some states and cities are reimposing precautions such as mask mandates in indoor public spaces. Boston requires vaccinations in indoor settings such as restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms. Washington, D.C., enacted an indoor mask mandate.

In the Canadian province of Quebec, sweeping lockdown measures were imposed Monday, including shutting down schools, bars and gyms and enacting a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants.

On the vaccination front, in Maine 424,379 people have gotten their booster shot, slightly more than one-third of the state’s 1.3 million population. A booster offers the best protection against omicron, public health officials have said. About 950,000 people are considered fully vaccinated, representing 71 percent of the state’s population.

This story will be updated.

