Local first responders are with those who experienced loss this year

Our first responders have answered numerous calls throughout this past year that have resulted in the passing of loved ones and other difficult outcomes. So, first of all, I want to assure the community that once they have left the scene, your situation is still on their hearts and minds. Though they have a job to do and must answer another call, they themselves are husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, and they too feel your hurt.

Secondly, they appreciate your show of support and trust that you place in them. They strive for excellence and train hard to uphold your trust and provide the services that are needed throughout our growing communities. The demands are high and as the diversity of services increase, I am thankful for their commitment to respect, honesty, and integrity in their line of duty.

So, on behalf of our first responders, I want to express our heart-felt sympathy for those who have suffered this past year and look forward to serving you in the New Year. May you all have a happier and healthier New Year.

Pastor Mark Rockwood,

Brunswick/Topsham Police & Fire Chaplain

Repeal all ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws

Once again, evil has triumphed over justice, thanks to Republican “Stand Your Ground” laws (Murder For Free laws). Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t even get a slap on the wrist for killing two unarmed people because he claimed “self-defense.” In Wisconsin, you only have to feel threatened to kill someone — not actually be threatened — just feel it! Since a jury can’t dispute the way a person feels — “voila” — murder for free! Every killer is automatically off the hook, thanks to Republican lawmakers. These laws do nothing but give cover to white supremacists, Nazis, racists and insurrectionists. All “Stand Your Ground” laws need to be repealed because they are wrong and evil.

Wayne Mogk,

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: