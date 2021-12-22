Maine health officials reported 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five additional deaths, adding to a wave of high virus transmission just days before many will gather for the holiday.

With the new cases, the seven-day case average now stands at 934, up from 670 cases on average this time one month ago and from 453 cases per day two months ago, according to to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Since the pandemic began, there have been 139,421 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 1,468 deaths. Even with the recent sustained surge, both are among the lowest per capita of any state.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Cases have been increasing steadily across the country as well, fueled by the omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in just a matter of weeks. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day case average is now 149,331 cases, which is an increase of 63 percent over 91,637 cases on average this time last month. The average hasn’t been this high since early September, when the delta variant was ravaging much of the country.

Health officials predict things could get even worse after the holiday, and the Biden Administration is taking steps to alleviate strain on hospitals and to shore up testing, including sending 500 million tests to households early next year. Biden also announced he was sending ambulance crews to Maine to help transport patients and relieve strain on hospitals and the state’s emergency responders.

Deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 every day nationwide, and more than 800,000 Americans have died from the virus since March 2020. That’s by far the most of any country.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but Tuesday’s total of 387 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals set another pandemic high. Of those, 125 were in critical care and 62 were on ventilators. There have been at least 350 people in the hospital with COVID-19 for 16 consecutive days.

The number of COVID-19 patients has begun to rise across the country as well. As of this week, an average of 60,907 people with the hospital each day, according to the CDC. One month ago, the average was 43,096.

Many Maine hospitals already have begun receiving help from National Guard members, and Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will send ambulance teams at eight hospitals. The FEMA workers will work with local emergency medical services crews on non-emergency transportation of patients among facilities to match patients with open beds.

“Transportation for patients is a critical component of decompressing our overly stressed hospitals,” said Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association. “A rare open bed does no good if we can’t get the patient to it in a timely manner. Increasing ambulance capacity is a big part of the solution to this crisis.”

The date of arrival for those ambulance teams has yet to be determined, but they will be dispatched to the following hospitals: Maine Medical Center, Portland; Southern Maine Health Care, Biddeford; Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington; Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick; Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston; MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta; Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor; and St. Joseph Hospital, Bangor.

“Like our fellow New England states, Maine’s hospitals are being pushed to the brink during this sustained surge of COVID-19, driven primarily by people who are still not vaccinated,” Mills said in a statement. “I am grateful for this additional federal support and I am hopeful that, along with actions by my Administration, it will help alleviate the strain on our health care system. Maine people can do their part by stepping up to get vaccinated, regardless of whether it’s their first or third shot. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the only way to get through this surge without losing more lives.”

Vaccinations have picked up in recent weeks, particularly among people seeking booster doses. Overall, Maine has administered 951,901 final doses of vaccine, representing 70.8 percent of all residents, and 433,343 boosters, or 32.2 percent of the population. But there remain wide geographic disparities with vaccinations that has left large pockets of the state under-vaccinated and vulnerable. The state’s highest vaccinated county, Cumberland, has a rate 23 percentage points higher than the lowest vaccinated county, Somerset.

