Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association is hosting a holiday pop-up shop at their office at 93 Pleasant St. in Brunswick Thursday, Dec. 23. from noon to 5 p.m. Masks are required.

The pop-up shop will have a selection of association merchandise including shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, bags and will feature the newly released cookbook “Catch: A Maine Seafood Cookbook.” The cookbook has over 40 recipes using local seafood from a variety of contributors including chefs, fishermen and community members.

The pop-up shop will also have free tastes of the association’s new Maine Coast Monkfish Stew. Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association is selling the stew to benefit their Fishermen Feeding Mainers program that donates fresh seafood to area food banks, schools and community groups. The program has donated over 320,000 meals throughout Maine.

Maine Coast Monkfish Stew is made from fresh monkfish that is sustainably harvested by Maine’s small-boat fishermen. The fish is locally processed, and the stew is produced by Hurricane’s Premium Soups & Chowders in Greene. It also includes Maine potatoes, carrots, cream, and lobster stock. Maine Coast Monkfish Stew will be for sale in take-home frozen packages at the event and is also available at local stores including Morning Glory Natural Foods in Brunswick and Free Range Fish and Fork Food Lab in Portland. It’s also being served locally at the Brunswick Diner and Frontier Cafe.

Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association is a local non-profit working to identify and foster ways to rebuild the fisheries of the Gulf of Maine and sustain Maine’s fishing communities for future generations. All proceeds from the sales benefit the association’s programs. Products are also available for shipping or local pickup by ordering online at mainecoastfishermen.org.

