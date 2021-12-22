MOOSUP, Conn. – Alicia Marie (Kazarian) Brimeyer, 59, of Moosup, Conn. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Southbridge, Mass. on March 19, 1962, to Ralph and Jean (Zins) Kazarian, the youngest of four daughters.

Alicia graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Va. and the University of Southern Maine with a degree in History. Following graduation, she worked for a local Portland television station in their marketing department.

Alicia was well known for her generosity and winning smile. Always willing to help those in need, she took great pleasure in “paying it forward” and supported her local veterans and firefighting organizations. She loved gardening and spending Saturdays on “adventures” with her husband, family, and dear friend, Janis. Alicia was an avid artist and photographer who loved to go antiquing.

Along with her husband, she raised two of his grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life, and she was always on the watch for the next Armenian festival so she could organize family gatherings. Halloween and Christmas were her favorite holidays, and she enthusiastically decorated her house for both. An avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, she enjoyed attending an occasional game.

Alicia is survived by her loving husband, Daniel, with whom she recently celebrated 20 years of marriage; her son, Bradley and his wife Katie of North Stonington, Conn.; mother Jean Kazarian of Scarborough; sisters Valerie Kazarian of South Portland and Pamela Zmek and husband William of Bethlehem, Conn.; grandchildren, Lyllyan, Daniel, Coraline, and Roran; niece and nephew, Nathaniel and Emily Zmek; cousins and aunts.

The service and burial will be private due to COVID-19 concerns. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill – Bradford, Mass.

Contributions in Alicia’s memory may be made to:

Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, Building Fund

1280 Boston Rd.

Haverhill, MA 01835

