Each classroom at Fisher Mitchell Elementary School in Bath was challenged to collect as many cans of food as they could to support the Bath Area Food Bank. Students collected 467 cans and fifth graders helped school librarian Meg Barker deliver the cans earlier this month. The food drive, organized by Barker, helped introduce students to artist Andy Wahol, famous for his paintings of Campbell’s soup cans and labels. Art teacher George McGinty taught students Warhol’s process, creating images of the cans they donated and replicating them in a variety of colors. “Our students showed their creativity and community spirit this month,” said Principal Ross Berkowitz. “We’re very proud of them for participating in this season of giving.”

