Icy conditions are likely to continue Thursday morning in some parts of Maine, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.

Meteorologist Greg Cornwell said overnight temperatures are not expected to rise above the freezing mark, which will leave untreated sidewalks or driveways slick when Mainers head out to work or shop.

Thursday’s forecast for Greater Portland is calling for sunny skies with a high of 28 degrees, and Cornwell said the sunshine should help break up the glaze.

The weather service late Wednesday reported ice accumulations across southern and central Maine. The Portland International Jetport reported 0.33 inches of ice, Augusta got 0.45 inches, Pownal had 0.27 inches, Woolwich, 0.25 inches, and East Baldwin reported 0.25 inches of ice accumulation.

