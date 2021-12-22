Icy conditions are likely to continue Thursday morning in some parts of Maine, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.
Meteorologist Greg Cornwell said overnight temperatures are not expected to rise above the freezing mark, which will leave untreated sidewalks or driveways slick when Mainers head out to work or shop.
Thursday’s forecast for Greater Portland is calling for sunny skies with a high of 28 degrees, and Cornwell said the sunshine should help break up the glaze.
The weather service late Wednesday reported ice accumulations across southern and central Maine. The Portland International Jetport reported 0.33 inches of ice, Augusta got 0.45 inches, Pownal had 0.27 inches, Woolwich, 0.25 inches, and East Baldwin reported 0.25 inches of ice accumulation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics stop Cavaliers in clash of short-handed teams
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court will hold special session on vaccine requirements for large employers
-
Local & State
Slick conditions could stick around Thursday in Maine
-
Local & State
Maine writer donates $15,000 to reading program that welcomes immigrants
-
Nation & World
U.S. Supreme Court to hold special session on Biden vaccine requirements
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.