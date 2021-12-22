HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners have had their next scheduled game against the Worcester Railers on Sunday postponed because of the ECHL’s health and safety protocols.

Maine now is scheduled to be off until next Wednesday, when it hosts Worcester at 3 p.m. The Mariners also have home games on New Year’s Eve against Trois-Rivieres and on New Year’s Day against Adirondack.

GOLF

PGA: Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawaii for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years.

Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998, and then played only twice since it moved to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999, most recently in 2001 when he tied for 28th against a 33-man field.

He qualified by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest major champion in history.

His appearance means all four major champions will be at Kapalua on Jan. 6-9, joining Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and British Open champion Collin Morikawa.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Sara Hector ended a drought of nearly five years for the Swedish women’s ski team by beating Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs of a giant slalom in Courchevel, France.

Hector led Shiffrin by .34 seconds after the opening run and added one-hundredth of a second in the final run for her second career victory, and first since December 2014.

World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino finished six-tenths of a second behind in third place.

• Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevag benefited when Clement Noel missed the final gate in the second run of a night slalom race in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, claiming his first victory since taking gold at the world championships.

Foss-Solevag finished .10 seconds ahead of defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault. Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden finished third, a mere hundredth behind Pinturault.

SOCCER

MLS: Defender Omar Gonzalez is following midfielder Sebastian Lletget to the New England Revolution to play under Bruce Arena, their former coach with the LA Galaxy.

The 33-year-old defender agreed to a two-year contract, the Revolution said.

ENGLAND: Steven Bergwijn scored the opener and set up Lucas Moura’s winner as Tottenham overcame West Ham, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Tottenham next faces Chelsea, which knocked out west London rival Brentford with a 2-0 win after being handed a breakthrough in the 80th minute by Pontus Jansson’s own goal before Jorginho’s penalty.

The other two-legged semifinal in two weeks will be Arsenal against Liverpool. Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout win over Leicester after the game ended 3-3 in regulation.

SPAIN: Karim Benzema struck two quick goals to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in a Spanish league game missing several players because of coronavirus infections.

A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. That included Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Bilbao’s Unai Simon, the goalkeeper for Spain’s national team.

Madrid increased its lead to eight points over second-place Sevilla.

ITALY: Defending champion Inter Milan concluded the year with its seventh straight win and sixth consecutive shutout, 1-0 over Torino.

Inter remained four points ahead of city rival AC Milan, which won 4-2 at Empoli.

