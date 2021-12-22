Graham Blood, Fryeburg Academy senior: Blood, at 120 pounds, and Job Fox at 195 are the senior leaders of a team that has 20-plus wrestlers, including several novices from the school’s international boarding students. Blood was third in Class B at 106 as a sophomore; Fox fourth at 182.

James Blood, Sanford junior: As a freshman, Blood routinely weighed in at 96 pounds and still was Class A and New England qualifier runner-up at 106. This season, he’s two years older and stronger, 10 pounds heavier, and will return to the 106 division.

Griffin Brickett, Wells junior: A smart, technical wrestler who won the Class B 106-pound title as a freshman, Brickett will move up to 132.

Alissa Caltagirone, York junior: A captain, Caltagirone became the first female winner from Maine at the USA Wrestling Northeast Regional last May in Pennsylvania in the 127-pound division. She is currently injured, with an uncertain return date.

Ayden Cofone, Windham/Westbrook/Gray-New Gloucester freshman: An experienced club wrestler with significant out-of-state experience, Cofone impressed in his high school debut, winning the Westlake preseason tourney in the 113-pound class with three pins.

Derek Cote, Noble junior: After winning the 113-pound Class A and New England Qualifier titles during a Varsity Maine All-State freshman season, Cote will be making a jump in weight, probably landing at 145.

Karter Crosby, Biddeford/Thornton Academy junior: After placing fourth in Class A at 106 as a freshman, Crosby is the most accomplished wrestler on a 27-member team, led by first-year coach Anthony Cincotta, with even representation from the two schools.

Dyllan Davis, Biddeford/Thornton Academy sophomore: A promising newcomer, Davis won the 126-pound class at the Atlantic Invitational at Wells, beating Wells senior and 2020 Class B champion Danny Marquis, 4-0, in the final.

Michael Ducharme, Wells senior: One of three returning state champs from the 2020 squad that won a fourth straight Class B championship, Ducharme will likely move up from 120 pounds to 132 or 138. He was a state runner-up as a freshman.

Shea Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick junior: As a freshman, he was the Class A runner-up to three-time state champ Josh Cote of Noble at 132. Farrell is coming off a strong football season for Mt. Ararat and should be a force in the upper-middle weights.

Marshall Fowler, Cheverus senior: A key veteran for the 18-member Cheverus team, Fowler placed third in Class A at 138 as a sophomore. Coming off a strong season for the eight-man football championship team, Fowler will likely wrestle at 152 or 160.

Caden Frost, Bonny Eagle senior: Frost was the Class A and New England Qualifier champion and the Varsity Maine All-State pick at 106 pounds in 2020. That season, he went 48-2, with a 2-2 record at the New England championships. He expects to wrestle at 132 this season.

Cameron Frost, Bonny Eagle senior: The twin brother of Caden, Cameron Frost placed third at both the Class A and New England Qualifier in the 113 division. As both a freshmen and sophomore, he routinely gave up weight in his matches. This winter, he plans to move up to 126.

Julian Henderson, Camden Hills junior: After placing second in Class A North and third at states in a tough 106-pound division as a freshman, Henderson is expected to be a force at 120.

Brycen Kowalsky, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick senior: A two-time Class A champ and 2020 Varsity Maine All-State choice at 120 pounds, Kowalsky will look for a third title this season, probably at 126.

Spencer LeClair, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick senior: A Class A champion in 2019 when Mt. Ararat/Brunswick won the team title and a state runner-up in 2020 as a sophomore, LeClair will be a force at either 145 or 152.

Danny Marquis, Wells senior: Described as a “quiet strong wrestler,” by Coach Scott Lewia, Marquis won the 113-pound Class B title as a sophomore and was a state runner-up as a freshman.

Owen McDuffie, Windham/Westbrook/Gray-New Gloucester senior: A two-time state qualifier, McDuffie will likely wrestle at 160 for Coach John Nicholas’ team that had Westbrook join the co-op with six wrestlers.

Sebastian Merrill, Cheverus senior: Wrestling at 195 as a sophomore, Merrill was second in Class A. He will likely return to that division with added strength and a desire to be Cheverus’ first individual state champion since the late Zeb Leavitt took the heavyweight class in 2017.

Will Orso, York senior: Orso was the Class B South champ and state runner-up at 220 as a sophomore. He recently committed to Wesleyan University to play football and wrestle next year. He’ll be in the 285-pound class this season.

Henry Pharris, Camden Hills senior: Good as a sophomore at 182 (fourth in Class A), Pharris has hit the weight room, earned the nickname “Beast” from veteran coach Pat Kelly, and will be a solid contender at 195.

Cherif Rouamba, Portland/South Portland junior: Only a second-year wrestler, Rouamba has natural talent and is a hard worker who will be in the mix to reach the state podium at 145 or 152 according to veteran coach Tony Napolitano, who has announced this is his final season after 20 years.

Emma Vydas, Camden Hills junior: As a freshman, Vydas was the girls’ 106-pound state champion. This season, she is expected to lead a trio of female wrestlers with title aspirations for the Windjammers while filling the 113- or 120-pound slot during the regular season.

Sean Wakefield, Massabesic senior: Mustangs Coach Rick Derosier is another stalwart of the wrestling scene who has announced this will be his final season. Wakefield is his most experienced wrestler, and he placed second in Class A South and third at states in the 182-pound division as a sophomore. He will go to 195 this season.

David York, Kennebunk senior: Wrestling at 170 pounds, York won the recent Atlantic Invitational at Wells High. As a sophomore, he was third in both Class A South and at the Class A state meet at 145 pounds.

