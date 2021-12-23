BIDDEFORD — Among those graduating from the 18-week basic law enforcement training program at Maine Criminal Justice Academy on Friday Dec. 17 were officers employed by several York County police departments and in nearby Scarborough. The ceremonies, however, were canceled after an individual associated with MCJA tested positive for COVID on the evening before the ceremony was to take place, said Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

“The cancellation of the formal graduation doesn’t in any way diminish the achievements this class has made over these 18 weeks of rigorous training, and we are all very proud of their commitment to the law enforcement profession,” said MCJA Director Rick Desjardins.

Those graduating were Christopher Klangos, Biddeford Police; Adam Jensen and Paige Michaud, Saco Police; Zachary Novick, Old Orchard Beach Police; Nicole Root, Sanford Police; Justin Crowley, Wells Police; Connor Grogan, Kittery, and Jonpierre Levesque, Scarborough.Police.

The intensive training program prepares cadets for a career in law enforcement, and includes training on motor vehicle stops, defensive tactics, firearms training, and emergency vehicle operation and control, said Moss. In addition to the training, cadets must meet a rigorous physical training regimen.

In all, 57 cadets graduated from the program.

