The most recent recruits to the Biddeford Fire Department graduated from the department’s fire academy. From left are, front row: Adam Francis, Zack Face, Nehemiah Chase, Alex Belanger and Nate Bacon; second row: Myles Therrien, Tom Ryan, Monica Powers, Jamie Mouzas and Dalton Marriott. They completed eight weeks of recruit training that covered many aspects of their job and gave them a good foundation to build on as they continue their education through their career.
