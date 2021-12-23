Former state representative Henry Ingwersen, in a Dec. 17 email, announced his candidacy for the Democratic nod in the June primary for Maine Senate District 32.

“It is a great privilege to be running to be the next state senator to represent this diverse and vibrant district,” said Ingwersen in the news release. “We are lucky to live in such an exciting part of the state, both urban and rural, and while each community is unique, we all face many of the same challenges: accessing affordable pre-kindergarten through college education, being able to afford quality health care and prescription drugs and confronting the realities of our changing environment.”

Ingwersen said he is running for senate “because I know what it takes to prioritize our working families, health care workers, and businesses during this challenging period in Maine’s history. As I have done previously in the Maine Legislature, I pledge to listen closely to each of you and work hard to solve these unique and common challenges.”

The newly-apportioned district includes Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Lyman and Hollis.

Ingwersen hopes to succeed the current Democratic senator for the district, Susan Deschambault, who is term limited.

“As a former public school teacher and state representative, Henry has fought hard to deliver for our students, teachers and working families,” said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. “In the Legislature, Henry championed policies to increase funding for education, raise teacher salaries, and lower property taxes for working families. Henry’s passion for serving and dedication to his community is second to none and makes him an excellent candidate for State Senate.”

Speaker of the House, Rep. Ryan Fecteau D-Biddeford, said, “Biddeford and surrounding communities need Henry Ingwersen in the State Senate. He will fight for good-paying jobs, property tax relief, and funding our schools. I served with him in the House of Representatives. Henry is a tireless advocate for his constituents. He is approachable. And he is honest. Henry is the kind of leader that our city deserves.”

Ingwersen is a retired schoolteacher and is currently a beekeeper with his wife, Christine, on his farm in Arundel. He has three daughters and 10 grandchildren. According to the news release, Ingwersen, as a legislator, championed policies to support public schools, lower property taxes for middle-class families and keep the environment clean.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: