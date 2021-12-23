What is more of a threat to Falmouth, or any coastal town? Climate change or urban development?
The Falmouth Town Council is struggling with both of these questions. The Vision and Values project being orchestrated by Future iQ, a Midwestern company, and town officials is focused on increasing urban development.
According to MIT researchers, urban heat islands contribute significantly to climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states that 55.5 percent of Maine’s population lives in coastal regions. NOAA also states that warming oceans are having a major effect on climate change.
Coastal urban heat islands also have other negative effects on climate change, such as contaminated stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces. These new impervious surface areas not only increase air temperatures but also increase the temperature of the stormwater runoff that flows into our oceans.
Falmouth is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan. Not acting now on reducing coastal development will have a negative impact on future generations to come.
One strategy that would help with climate change and the housing crisis is the revitalization of old mill towns where the population has decreased. The infrastructure already exists but lacks broadband internet for these communities to thrive.
John Winslow and Sarah Boudreau
Falmouth
