PORTLAND — Tobey Lappin recorded a hat trick, with a goal in each period, as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete shut out Portland/Deering 5-0 at Troubh Ice Arena on Thursday.

Richard Gilboy opened the scoring with an unassisted goal for South Portland (3-0). Ian Wright added a second-period goal, assisted by Joey Soucy.

Portland/Deering falls to 0-3.

GIRLS HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/LINCOLN 7, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/WESTBROOK/FRYEBURG 0: Mallory Stuart scored two goals and set up another for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy (6-3) in a win at USM Ice Arena.

Sarah Moore and Megan Reed also recorded two goals, Marley LeBel added a goal and assist, and Megan Reed and Alex Durant each got an assist for Mt. Ararat (6-3-0).

Sadie Dyer made 38 saves for Gorham (2-3-0).

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 75, RICHMOND 48: Mason Desjardins had 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Tigers to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Braidan Welch scored a game-high 18 points for Forest Hills (6-0) while Jackman Daigle added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Richmond (0-3) was led by Wyatt Cassidy with nine points and Zander Steele with eight.

