BIDDEFORD — Marc Malon II has announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent Maine House District 133 in the June primary.

District 133 is located entirely in Biddeford. Most of the district is currently represented by Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford), who is ineligible to run for re-election due to term limits.

“I’m running to represent Biddeford in the Maine House of Representatives because we all want a better world for our kids, and we can’t wait on the sidelines for that to happen,” said Malon in a news release announcing his candidacy. “We’ve had to navigate school, while protecting our families from COVID. Rent, heating bills, and even groceries are getting more expensive. Meanwhile climate change is a threat to our way of life, and right-wing extremists are trying to divide us and tear apart our democracy for their own gain.”

Malon, 39, was raised in Biddeford and lives in the city with his wife Jennifer. The couple has a daughter in fourth grade at Biddeford Intermediate School and a daughter in pre-school.

He has worked as a staff member for the Maine Attorney General’s Office, for the Maine Speaker of the House, and for the Maine Senate Democratic Office, as well as on several political and issue advocacy campaigns.

“We’ve been fortunate in Biddeford to be represented by great people in Augusta for the past several years,” Malon said in the news release. “With Ryan Fecteau and Susan Deschambault unable to run again due to term limits, it is vital that we elect leaders who will follow in their footsteps in providing the progressive, effective representation that our city deserves.”

“I’ve known Marc Malon for a long time. He and his family are Biddeford people,” said Fecteau. “In Augusta, I know Marc will bring Biddeford’s hard-working character to the State House. He will be a champion for our families, our resilient businesses, and our kids and their education. Marc has my full support and I hope he has yours too.”

“Marc cares deeply about Biddeford and about helping Mainers,” Deschambault said. “I have worked closely with him through his work for the attorney general and his leadership of the York County Democrats. He is well versed in the legislative process and an excellent listener. He will be responsive to his House District and advance the city’s needs as a whole.”

Malon chaired the York County Democratic Committee from 2017 until 2019, and currently volunteers on Biddeford’s Recycling and Waste Management Commission. He graduated from American University with a degree in Political Science and Public Communication in 2005, and a master’s in Political Science in 2007.

House District 133 includes most of the territory previously contained in House District 11. Maine’s House and Senate districts, along with county and federal seats were reapportioned because of changes in the 2020 census. Malon said House District 133 includes parts of Guinea Road and Pool Street, parts of West Street, the area around Southern Maine Health Care, each of Biddeford’s public schools, and most of the city west of Elm Street, among other locations.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: