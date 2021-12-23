King Kyote, the stage name of Portland musician Jon King, released a three-song EP called “Quarantine Sessions” that includes a demo version of “Quarantine,” as well as acoustic versions of “Ghosts” and “Gold Fades.”

He released “Ghosts” as a single earlier this year and, on Dec. 17, did the same with “Gold Fades.”

The new version of “Gold Fades” is fleshed out with electric guitar, drums, bass and backing vocals. King’s voice is husky yet soothing and, in my opinion, worthy of national radio airplay.

Here’s what he had to say about the song: “Gold Fades is a collage of personal life experiences pieced together to create a snapshot, like an old polaroid of a specific time in my life. I wanted to weave nostalgia into the lyrics and instrumentation, really give it a throwback vibe but have a newness to it too. We have all been right where this song takes you and I wanted to make sure the listener felt that.”

King Kyote will be performing at The Halo at Thompson’s Point on Jan. 29 and will be releasing more music in 2022.

“Gold Fades” is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora and iheart Radio.

Here’s the Spotify link to the new version and a video of the acoustic “Gold Fades:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: