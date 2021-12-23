NEW HIRES

Portland-based wealth management firm Spinnaker Trust has added two new employees in senior leadership roles:

Tony Alaimo has joined the firm as senior research analyst. He previously worked for New Jersey financial firm Kalo Capital Management in various key roles including equity analyst and trading/portfolio manager.

Jessica Roberts has joined the firm as senior operations administrator. Roberts brings 16 years of financial industry experience to Spinnaker.

Cara Valentino has been named president and chief executive of Lewiston-based cancer management nonprofit the Dempsey Center. Valentino is a certified executive coach and organizational development consultant. She brings more than 25 years of experience across the public, private and social sectors. Most recently, Valentino served as director of consulting at The Clearing in Washington D.C.

Portland-based education nonprofit the Mitchell Institute has named Jared Cash to be its next president and chief executive, starting Jan. 1. Cash will replace Meg Baxter, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Cash brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role. He currently serves as vice president for enrollment and marketing at the University of Southern Maine.

Bangor-based land and timber management firm Seven Islands Land Company has hired Nick Ireland as its chief financial officer. Ireland succeeds Theresa Triandafillou, who retired as CFO in June following a 27-year career. Ireland most recently served as chief financial officer for the Gardner Companies in Lincoln.

Skowhegan Savings Bank has hired Tara Russell as vice president and commercial lender. Russell, of Unity, brings more than 23 years of experience in the financial and customer service industries.

Verrill has hired Martin Topol to the law firm’s growing litigation and trial group in Portland. Most recently, Topol was a litigator at another Portland firm.

Orono-based software development firm CourseStorm has hired Nicole Lyons as marketing manager. Lyons, of Freeport, previously worked at an educational technology and book publishing company.

Tawni Whitney has joined the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce as executive director. Whitney served three years on the Freeport Town Council as vice chair. She also founded charity organization Freeport Friends.

Renee Burch has joined Maine-based Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty as an agent. Burch, of Cape Elizabeth, specializes in Greater Portland real estate, representing buyers, sellers, investors and developers.

Elly Baubonis has joined Bangor Savings Bank as a mortgage banking specialist in Portland. Baubonis was most recently a legal assistant with Scarborough law firm Troubh Heisler LLC.

Dawn Dubuc has joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader. She will work from its Auburn location. Dawn previously worked at Fontaine HVAC and the Health Club and Spa in Lewiston.

PROMOTIONS

Kennebunk Savings Bank has announced the promotion of Chris Kehl to executive vice president. Kehl started his banking career in 1990 as a teller in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He spent 14 years in retail banking, including three years as a branch manager at Kennebunk Savings Bank. He moved to commercial lending in 2004, rising to become the bank’s senior lender.

Greater Portland Health has announced the following promotions:

Elizabeth Jackson has been named chief administrative officer. Jackson served as the organization’s chief operating officer for five years. In her new role, she will oversee critical administrative duties to further the growth and development of the organization.

Dr. Kevin Sullivan has assumed the role of clinical director at Greater Portland Health’s Bayside Clinic. Sullivan is board certified in both internal medicine and addiction medicine.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Portland Media Center recently welcomed four new members to its board of directors:

Annella Linton is the new development director at Portland radio station WMPG and is a volunteer for Maine Women Fly Fishers.

Jerry Edwards is the co-director of nonprofit group Black Owned Maine and host of the Black Owned Maine Podcast.

Jean Haney is the co-founder of Visual Integrity and serves on the board of Maine Irish Heritage Center.

Ray Tiley is a software engineer for Tightrope Media Systems and a former employee at Portland Media Center.

Jere Shaw, vice president of commercial lending at Evergreen Credit Union, recently joined the board of Discover Downtown Westbrook. The commercial department of Evergreen moved in 2019 from Portland to the Westbrook Common.

Greg Cox, portfolio administrator at Portland wealth management firm R.M. Davis, has been appointed to a new University of Southern Maine board focusing on diversity in athletics. Cox, a 2009 graduate of USM, will join leaders and experts from a variety of fields on the new diversity, equity and inclusion advisory board.

