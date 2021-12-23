KENNEBUNK- Improvements to the roadway and a sidewalk installation on Factory Pasture Lane is set to begin in May. The select board awarded the bid to Glidden Excavating & Paving of Gorham for $1.02 million at a recent meeting.

The Facture Pasture Lane and Depot Street rehabilitation and sidewalk project was put out to bid in May, but there were no takers. It was rebid in September, with three bidders.

The lowest bid of $915,357 turned out to be ineligible because of an improper completion date on one of the bid documents, Engineer Chris Osterrieder told the board. He said the state and federal governments are participating in the project and bid requirements are stringent.

“This is federal funding,” said Osterrieder. The federal funds are funneled through the state. He said on local projects, the town has the right to waive informalities, but that is not the case in this instance.

“If we don’t follow all the DOT procedures, we don’t get the money,” he said.

Under the terms of the program with the state, Maine DOT will pick up 80 percent, or $490,792 of the sidewalk project, with the town paying $122,698, the remainder of the total sidewalk cost. The town pays for of the road work at $415,045, for a total cost to the municipality of $537,743.

The third bid, from Gordon Contracting, Inc. of Sangerville, Maine, was for $1.2 million.

The board had few questions and the six members present voted unanimously to accept the Glidden Excavating & Paving, Inc. bid. Board member Bill Ward was absent.

The road rehabilitation and sidewalk project is expected to take about four months. Osterrieder said the sidewalk is slated for the west side of the road by the skate park.

The separate skate park project has closed down for the winter, with work to resume in the spring.

