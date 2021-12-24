Senior living community residents of Scarborough Terrace, were serenaded with traditional Christmas jingles and songs in a non-traditional way on Dec. 16. A local volunteer group sang Christmas carols to the senior residents upon retired racehorses in full horse regalia, bringing an equestrian flair to the holiday tradition. The ‘Caroling On Horseback’ group had a police escort and stationed at the community to sing for the residents alongside nine horses, two ponies, and a mini-horse. In addition, residents fed the horses carrots, and sipped hot chocolate.

